HYDERABAD: Tollywood versatile hero, Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 60th birthday today(10th June). Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, there are no birthday celebrations. Fans and celebs took to their social media to wish the 'Simha' hero. Here is the video of a few fans who went to wish NBK at his residence. He thanked everyone for their wishes.

A day before the birthday of the 'Legend' hero, the makers of his upcoming movie NBK 106 have unveiled the teaser titled 'First Roar' from the film. The one-minute-four-seconds video opens with the entry of Nandamuri Balakrishna. He can be seen walking stylishly in a traditional avatar. Cut to the next scene a few goons appear, followed by some intense action sequences.

As every time NBK stands tall and strong and fights with the goons in his style. Balakrishna mouths a powerful dialogue in the teaser, decoding it, one can expect an entertaining actioner from Boyapati Srinu and NBK. This is the third time for NBK and Boyapati Srinu to join their hands together after Simha and Legend. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the film. Sources say that Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in the flick. Here is the video, check it out.

Tollywood film stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Charmee, Venkatesh, Sai Dharam Tej and various others took to their social media to wish Nandamuri Balakrishna on his 60th birthday. Here are a few tweets.

To the powerhouse of energy, an actor I've always admired... Happy 60th Balakrishna garu. Wishing you the best of health and happiness always 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 10, 2020

Wishing #NBK garu a very happy 60th birthday...may god bless you with more energy and happiness...hope you’ll entertain us with your raw energy on the silver screen #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/I4Hyfqpsyr — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 10, 2020

Wishing our dearest Balayya Babu a very happy birthday! May your year be blessed both on the personal and professional front. Looking terrific in #BB3. #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/APa1x3dJaX — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 10, 2020

Balayya Babu has given us numerous memorable films in his career spanning over 35 years and wishing him a Very Happy 60th Birthday. #HappyBirthdayNBK

All the Best for #BB3 pic.twitter.com/zH6Ux6ILDE — Vishnu Vardhan Induri (@vishinduri) June 10, 2020

Wishing a very HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Sri NANDAMURI BALAKRISHNA GARU...

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 Keep Rocking always with ur Amazing Energy Sir ❤️🎶🎵🙏🏻 And all d very Best to the entire Crew of #BB3#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/V9LcLdyC93 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) June 10, 2020