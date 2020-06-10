Happy Birthday NBK: Fans And Celebs Pour In Wishes For Balakrishna On Social Media

Jun 10, 2020, 13:00 IST
HYDERABAD: Tollywood versatile hero, Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 60th birthday today(10th June). Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, there are no birthday celebrations. Fans and celebs took to their social media to wish the 'Simha' hero. Here is the video of a few fans who went to wish NBK at his residence. He thanked everyone for their wishes.  

A day before the birthday of the 'Legend' hero, the makers of his upcoming movie NBK 106 have unveiled the teaser titled 'First Roar' from the film. The one-minute-four-seconds video opens with the entry of Nandamuri Balakrishna. He can be seen walking stylishly in a traditional avatar. Cut to the next scene a few goons appear, followed by some intense action sequences.

As every time NBK stands tall and strong and fights with the goons in his style. Balakrishna mouths a powerful dialogue in the teaser, decoding it, one can expect an entertaining actioner from Boyapati Srinu and NBK. This is the third time for NBK and Boyapati Srinu to join their hands together after Simha and Legend. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is the producer of the film. Sources say that Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in the flick.  Here is the video, check it out.

Tollywood film stars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Charmee, Venkatesh, Sai Dharam Tej and various others took to their social media to wish Nandamuri Balakrishna on his 60th birthday. Here are a few tweets.

