Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Stunning Looks Of The Lady Superstar

Lady Super Star Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday today ( November 18). On Nayanthara's birthday, fans from all around the world sent her birthday greetings. On November 18 at 6:00 p.m., Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan will unveil the trailer for her forthcoming film Connect.

According to reports, Vignesh Shivan is preparing a small party at home. The pair travelled to Dubai for Shivan's birthday, but Nayanthara would rather spend her special day with her newborn twins. On June 9, the pair married. Let's take a look at Nayanthara's gorgeous appearance on her birthday.

