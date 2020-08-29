Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: Tollywood Sends In Birthday Wishes For The 'King'

Aug 29, 2020, 10:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

The 'King' of Tollywood, Akkineni Nagarjuna turns a year older today. The 'Manmadhudu' is celebrating his birthday with his family members. Wishes have been pouring in from all over the world for Nagarjuna. Celebs, fans, friends, and well-wishers took to social media to wish Nag a very happy birthday.

The birthday celebrations of Nagarjuna will be a low key affair owing to the current situation. In a career spanning over three decades, Nagarjuna acted in various films and etched his name on the walls of cinema.

Here are the tweet from our celebs.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s last release Manmudhudu 2 didn't do well at the box office.  On the career front, Nagarjuna will be seen in ‘Wild Dog’ which will be directed by Ahishor Solomon. Nagarjuna is likely to essay the role of a police officer in the movie.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna will be seen as the host of the fourth edition of Bigg Boss. The show is all set to air from September 6 and confirmed contestants of the show are quarantined.  Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.

Advertisement
Back to Top