The 'King' of Tollywood, Akkineni Nagarjuna turns a year older today. The 'Manmadhudu' is celebrating his birthday with his family members. Wishes have been pouring in from all over the world for Nagarjuna. Celebs, fans, friends, and well-wishers took to social media to wish Nag a very happy birthday.

The birthday celebrations of Nagarjuna will be a low key affair owing to the current situation. In a career spanning over three decades, Nagarjuna acted in various films and etched his name on the walls of cinema.

Here are the tweet from our celebs.

Happy Birthday Nag, wishing you a year filled with Health & Happiness!!#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/kvqGs2K6qt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 29, 2020

Wishing one of the most important people in my life❤️ . Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that’s filled with all the warmth and compassion that you normally exude . @iamnagarjuna #HBDKingNagarjuna — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2020

Wishing 'King' @iamnagarjuna garu a very Happy Birthday

Stay tuned for the special message from Team NIA to #WildDog at 10 AM Today.#HBDKingNagarjuna @MatineeEnt pic.twitter.com/USSA5Wqjr6 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 28, 2020

Age is Just a Number!

You are the best example for that, Sir !!

Have a Roc'King' year ahead💐#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/ud1h0EUtIW — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) August 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s last release Manmudhudu 2 didn't do well at the box office. On the career front, Nagarjuna will be seen in ‘Wild Dog’ which will be directed by Ahishor Solomon. Nagarjuna is likely to essay the role of a police officer in the movie.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna will be seen as the host of the fourth edition of Bigg Boss. The show is all set to air from September 6 and confirmed contestants of the show are quarantined. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.