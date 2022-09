September 07, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Assembly session is likely to start on September 15. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of CM YS Jagan. All the ministers have reached the Secretariat. In the cabinet, the ministers are going to discuss on setting up of companies like Ashta, Aurobindo, AM Green, and other green energy projects. Key amendments are going to be made to Export Policy for farmers.