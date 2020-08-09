Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the bankable actors in Tollywood. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star is celebrating his birthday with his family members in Hyderabad.

Today, on the occasion of Mahesh's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the motion poster as a gift to actor and to treat to his unbelievable fan following across the globe.

The motion poster is receiving a positive response from the fans and audience. The motion poster didn't reveal much about the look of Mahesh Babu. One could see Mahesh flipping a one rupee coin. The 44-second long video is so exciting. It is trending on social media. If you haven’t watched it yet, take a look at it :



The makers are yet to shoot the film, if pandemic didn't strike, the makers would have completed the shooting of the major portions of the flick.

Talking about Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, it is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is going to share screen space with Mahesh Babu. SS Thaman is the music director of the film. The motion poster has created huge excitement amongst the fans. Watch this space for more.