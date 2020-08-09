Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Celebs Pour In Wishes For Superstar On Social Media

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday today. He has turned 45 and will celebrate his birthday with his family members. He requested his fans not to do any kind of celebration due to the novel coronavirus.

It won’t be wrong if we say Mahesh Babu stood top on the charts for the past three years. He gave four back to back hits like Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

He won accolades for his top-notch performances from all the quarters. With each passing day, the 'Pokiri' hero evolved as an actor and etched his name on the walls of the Telugu Cinema.

Now, the actor has turned a year older, social media is flooded with wishes from celebrities and fans all over the globe right now. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to wish their favorite actor on the 45th birthday.

Take a look at what stars and fans are tweeting :

Wishing Our Superstar Mahesh Babu Garu A very very Happy Birthday. Here is One of my favourite pics of him... Rocks In a Suit 😍 #HBDMaheshBabu #HappyBirthdayMaheshbabu pic.twitter.com/bmHnFYoHGm — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 9, 2020

Need a new pic together (and a new song😬😋) but happy bday to this superstar, an absolute gentleman @urstrulyMahesh .. Wish you a wonderful & safe year ahead!! All the best for #SarkaruVaariPaata 👏🏼👏🏼 #HappyBirthdayMaheshbabu pic.twitter.com/FJ3RhvBdWv — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) August 9, 2020

Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir! Wishing you a great year ahead & many more blockbusters ahead 😀#HBDMaheshBabu — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 9, 2020

Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir....Wishing you the best of health, happiness and continued success in the year ahead! — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) August 9, 2020

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest superstar🌟🌟🙏🏼🙏🏼. Wishing all the love and best wishes😃😃😃#HBDMaheshBabu sir#SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/5ZaEYEEchL — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 9, 2020