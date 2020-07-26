HYDERABAD: As we all know, Niharika Konidela is the daughter of veteran actor Naga Babu. Those who are new to the story, Niharika will soon be tying the knot with businessman Chaitanya Jonnalagadda who is a son of Guntur Inspector General, Jonnalagadda Prabhakar.

According to sources, it is an arranged marriage that was finalised by both families. So far, there is no official confirmation about their wedding. On the occasion of her fiancé's birthday, Niharika took to her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of both. Take a look at them.

Taking to Instagram, Niharika wrote, "A smile that'll light up the whole room and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here's to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday, love."

On the professional front, she was last seen in Suryakantham, which tanked at the box office. The latest report reveals that Niharika is showing keen interest in web series.