Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 91st birthday today. She stunned all and sundry with her melodious voice. The Nightingale of India started singing at the early age of 13 years. She won the hearts of people and is often termed as the queen of melody. She has recorded more than a thousand Hindi songs. She sang songs in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, etc. She is the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. The Nightingale of India became the first Indian singer to have performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In one of the interviews, Dilip Kumar said of Lata Mangeshkar - “The way the fragrance of a flower has no color, a flowing spring or cool breezes belong to no country, the smile of an innocent child has no religion, similarly Lata Mangekshar’s voice is a miracle of nature’s creativity.”

On the occasion of her birthday, we have come with a playlist of some of Lata Mangeshkar's popular songs in Hindi.

