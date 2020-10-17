The 'Mahanati' actress is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. She won the hearts of the people with her incredible acting skills and for her film, Mahanati, she bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress. She lived in the character of Savitri in the film, Mahanati. She started out her career as a child artist and became one of the most successful stars in the South Indian film industry.

Keerthy Suresh was born to Malayalam film producer and filmmaker G Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. The 'Nenu Local' heroine is celebrating her 28th birthday today. She worked as a child artist in the films, Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Kuberan, etc.

She acted in various movies like Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Remo, Nenu Sailaja, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Mahanati, Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar, etc. Recently, her film, Penguin released on OTT platforms and it received a mixed response from the audience. The other films in her kitty are Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Rang De, Annaaatthe, Saani Kaayindham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media from all over for Keerthy Suresh. Her fans, followers, friends and co-stars are sharing posts and uploading the throwback pics on Keerthy Suresh's special day.

Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one !! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020