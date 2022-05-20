Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Five Best Films Of Young Tiger

Jr NTR, a name that needs no introduction. He is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. May 20 a very special day for Jr NTR's fans. Young Tiger is celebrating his birthday today. We Sakshi Post would like to wish Jr NTR a very happy birthday. Jr NTR was born with a silver spoon but his hard work made him one of the most sought after stars in Telugu cinema. Tarak, blessed with his grandfather legendary actor late NTR's features and people love Jr NTR a lot.

Coming to Jr NTR's filmy career, he acted as a child artist in Ramayanam. Later, he made his debut as a lead actor in the movie Ninnu Choodalani. After that, he acted in many films. He impressed audiences with his impeccable dialogue delivery and stunning dancing skills. Tarak is not only a great actor but also a host. He hosted the first season of the Telugu reality TV show, Bigg Boss and also acted as host for the fifth season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, let us have a look at some of his best movies.

Student No.1:

An action film directed by SS Rajamouli and K. Raghavendra Rao produced the film, in addition to providing the screenplay and supervising the direction. Jr NTR and Gajal acted in the lead roles. The film turned out as superhit.

Adhurs:

An action comedy film helmed by VV Vinayak who co-wrote the film with Kona Venkat. Financed by Vallabhaneni Vamshi Mohan, the movie stars Jr NTR in a dual role alongside Nayanthara and Sheela. Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, and Tanikella Bharani acted in the supporting roles.

Baadshah:

Baadshah is an action comedy film directed by Sreenu Vaitla. Financed by Bandla Ganesh under his Parameswara Art Productions banner. Jr NTR acted in the lead role along with Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep, Brahmanandam, and Kelly Dorji.

Temper:

An action film written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj acted in the important roles in the film, the narrative revolves around Daya, a corrupt police officer, whose life changes after a brawl that eventually leads to him stumbling upon a rape-and-murder case.

Nannaku Prematho:

An action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar and financed by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Bhogavalli Bapineedu and Reliance Entertainment.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava:

An action drama film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and financed by S. Radha Krishna on Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, and Jagapathi Babu while Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Supriya Pathak acted in supporting roles.

RRR:

RRR, is an epic action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli who wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad. Ram Charan and Jr NTR acted together in the film. Tarak lived in the role of Komaram Bheem and the film turned out as a blockbuster.

Also Read: Bindu Madhavi Creates History on Bigg Boss Telugu