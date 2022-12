December 04, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday has issued notices to 26 persons in connection with the alleged Rs 234 crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam which had taken place during Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government. The federal agency has asked them to appear for questioning in Hyderabad. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had already launched the probe into the alleged scam and found funds diversion using shell companies.