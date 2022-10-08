Happy Birthday Gauri Khan: SRK Wife Hosts Weekly Hindi Music Countdown Show Oye For MTV India

Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is celebrating her birthday today. Friends, fans and others are wishing Gauri Khan on the occasion of her birthday on social media. She is an Indian film producer and fashion designer who works in Hindi films and designer. She has produced films including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment that she co-founded in 2002 with her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Here are some interesting facts about Gauri Khan.

Gauri Khan was born in Delhi to Punjabi Hindu Brahmin parents Savita and Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chibber. King Khan's wife finished her schooling at Loreto Convent School and graduated from Lady Shri Ram College. She also completed a six months course in fashion designing from NIFT, Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fell in love in 1984 and got married in 1991.

She acted as the host for a weekly Hindi music countdown show 'Oye' for MTV India in the 1990s.

Gauri Khan appeared in the latest season of Koffee With Karan. She said that she can give Shah Rukh Khan anything to eat, whether it has salt or not, and he is happy.

When Karan asked about Aryan Khan's arrest in Koffee with Karan, she said, "Nothing can be worse than the difficult phase we have gone through, but where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great place. We feel love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to all those who helped us."