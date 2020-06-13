HYDERABAD: The 'Baaghi 2' actress, Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today, (13th June). The birthday celebrations of this gorgeous actress have started with her rumoured boy friend, Tiger Shroff's birthday greetings. He took to his Instagram and posted a video of Disha dancing at a restaurant. He captioned the video as, "Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar." Here is the post, just have a look at it.

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff also wished Disha Patani. She shared a beautiful photo of the birthday girl and herself. Ayesha captioned it as, "Happiest birthday, Deeeeeshu!" Disha responded and commented as "Thank you so much, Aunty."

Disha Patani was first featured in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Advertisement in 2015. Disha Patani, the pretty cool star stepped into the film industry with a Telugu flick, Loafer. She acted alongside Varun Tej and the movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film didn't do well at the box office but she scored good marks on the acting scale.

Later, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In 2017, the actress was seen in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan, which was the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time. The actress scored hits with the films 'Baaghi 2 and Malang'.

This cutie pie of Bollywood is known for her scintillating performances on-screen and she makes everyone go gaga over with her impeccable dancing skills. Disha is one of the actresses in the B-town who never steps back to experiment with her sartorial choices. Be it a red carpet event or a casual outing, she has that art of grabbing all the attention towards her.

Now, coming to the fitness, the actress never gives a miss to her workout sessions. She takes time out of her busy schedule and hits the gyms. Her workout photos and videos will inspire the people to hit the gym. Disha also has her own YouTube channel where she posts her workout videos.

Today, on the occasion of Disha Patani's birthday, we will have a look at some of the stunning photos and videos of the 'Malang' star.