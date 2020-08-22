Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today(August 22nd). The Boss of Tollywood has been entertaining the filmy folks ever since he stepped into the world of cinema. He is known for playing different roles and needless to say about his dancing skills. In a career spanning almost four decades, Chiru etched his name on the walls of the cinema. Many films of Megastar have not only turned as blockbusters but also remade in different languages. Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with the flick, Punadhirallu. Later he acted in various films.

Today, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, many celebs and fans are sharing different stills and snippets of the Megastar from various films, photoshoots and are extending their birthday greetings to their favourite hero. Here are some of the tweets.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways."

Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/2TD9juEAJg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

Pradeep Machiraju tweeted that he is happy to release Common Display motion Poster and a special song on Megastar. He thanked Chiru for inspiring many people.

Happy To release the Common Display motion Poster and a spl song on Megastar @kchirutweets garu made by his fans,

Many More happy Returns of the day Sir ❤

thankq for inspiring many like me 🙏#HBDMegastarChiranjeevihttps://t.co/wgh3tK3QXX

MegaRAPSong: https://t.co/Xu2TuwK4kt pic.twitter.com/cGWLKjGXXi — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) August 21, 2020

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to d 1 & Only Evergreen MEGASTAR... dearest @KChiruTweets sir🎂🎂🕺🕺❤️❤️ Lov U always sir..for

INSPIRING us

ENTERTAINING us

SURPRISING us..

Wit ur Untiring Hardwork, Endless Energy &

above all..

Lov U 4 what U are Sir ❤️😘🤗🙏🏻#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/cGQMzYUK09 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 21, 2020

Happy birthday to the Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu 😍❤️🥰

Love, love and much love 😍🥰😘#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/QWEDmXU8G3 — SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) August 21, 2020

Wishing a Happy Happy Happy Birthday to our dearestttt MEGA STAR💪🏼💪🏼🔥🔥🙏🏼🙏🏼🤩🤩#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi Sir🤩🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mTKYt5y91Z — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 21, 2020

Annaiyaaa Happy birthday.

You were my biggest support, Without you I wouldn’t have become a dance master. Till the end I will never forget your love. Today me and my family pray ragavendra swamy for your good health. Once again Happy birthday Annaiya 🙏🏼💐@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/8rdTOVucjB — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 21, 2020

Heartiest birthday wishes to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu 💐Forever thankful for #Racha, all the encouragement and warmth. Wishing you more and more glory, happiness in the world. Always loads of love n respect🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#HBDMegstarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/jVmSSzaZx0 — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) August 21, 2020

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Koratala Siva's movie, Acharya. Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi are eagerly waiting for the latest update about Boss's upcoming film ‘Acharya’.