Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Tollywood Celebs, Fans Wish Megastar

Aug 22, 2020, 07:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday today(August 22nd). The Boss of Tollywood has been entertaining the filmy folks ever since he stepped into the world of cinema. He is known for playing different roles and needless to say about his dancing skills. In a career spanning almost four decades, Chiru etched his name on the walls of the cinema. Many films of Megastar have not only turned as blockbusters but also remade in different languages. Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with the flick, Punadhirallu. Later he acted in various films.

Today, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, many celebs and fans are sharing different stills and snippets of the Megastar from various films, photoshoots and are extending their birthday greetings to their favourite hero. Here are some of the tweets.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways."

Pradeep Machiraju tweeted that he is happy to release Common Display motion Poster and a special song on Megastar. He thanked Chiru for inspiring many people.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Koratala Siva's movie, Acharya. Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi are eagerly waiting for the latest update about Boss's upcoming film ‘Acharya’.

