Happy Birthday BTS Jin: Fans Are Sharing Stunning Pics Of Kim Seokjin

Dec 04, 2021, 09:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

South Korean boyband, BTS, Jin is celebrating his birthday on December 4. We all know that Jin received a surprise from his fans during the band's Permission to Dance on Stage concert that ended on December 3. ARMY is sharing some of the stunning pics of Kim Seokjin and also penned messages for the BTS Singer. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter on the occasion of 'Worldwide Handsome' member birthday...

Also Read: Happy Birthday BTS Jin: Fans Are Sharing Stunning Pics Of Kim Seokjin


Read More:

Tags: 
Worldwide Handsome
Jin
Advertisement
Back to Top