Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle Evergreen Songs

Asha Bhosle, the music sensation of India is celebrating her 89th birthday today.

Asha is the sister of Lata Mangeshkar, who was called the Nightingale of India. The singer has been lending her voice to the music industry since 1940. Her failed marriage made her take up singing as her profession. Her husband used to earn just 100 rupees per day with which she has to take care of her kids' education and manage the entire household. She had to take responsibility for her family from her side.

Later, she got divorced from her husband in 1960. Asha managed the family with her income alone.

Here are some famous songs by the great singer of all time.

1. Saathi Haath Badhana

2. Aaja Aaja

3. O Mere Sona Re

4. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

5. Yeh Mera Dil

6. Dil Cheez Kya Hai

7. Tanha Tanha

8. Rangeela Re

