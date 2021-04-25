Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: 10 Songs You Will Play On Repeat Mode

The name Arijit Singh needs no introduction. This Indian singer and music composer, born on 25 April, is celebrating his 34th birthday on Sunday.

Arijit Singh is a recipient of the National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is also known as the "King of playback singing".

Arijit Singh began his career when he participated in the contemporary reality show, Fame Gurukul in 2005 but didn't receive much recognition till the release of the Tum Hi Ho song from the movie Aashiqui 2.

He was declared the most-streamed Indian artiste of the year 2020 by Spotify. He is most commonly known for his romantic songs and is associated with the tag "romantic singer". On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the award-winning songs of the Romantic Singer Arijit Singh that we bet you will play on repeat mode non-stop:

1. 2014- Aashiqui 2- Tum Hi Ho

2. 2015- City Lights- Muskurane

3. 2016- Roy- Sooraj Dooba Hain

4. 2016- Airlift- Soch Na Sake

5. 2017- Ae Dil hai Mushkil- Ae Dil hai Mushkil

6. 2018- Jab Harry Met Sejal- Hawayein

7. 2018- Badrinath ki Dulhania- Roke na Rule Naina

8. 2019- Kesari- Ve Maahi

9. 2019- Raazi- Ae Watan

10. 2020- Kalank- Kalank

