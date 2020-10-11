October 11, a very special day for the fans of Big B. Yes... Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 on Sunday(October 11). The 'Shahenshah' of B-town is one of the most talented stars and dedicated his life to the world of cinema. No words to explain about Big B's sincerity and love towards his craft. His stupenduous acting skills make fans go gaga over him. Just a few hours after 12, the wishes for the legendary actor flooded in on social media. Amitabh took to his Twitter and shared a post thanking his fans for their wishes. He wrote, "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more." Here is the tweet.

T 3687 - .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Besides fans, celebs also took to their social media to wish Amitabh. Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and posted a pic with Big B from the movie Gulabo Sitabo. He wrote that, "He always dreamt of working with Amitabh ever since he was a kid and that he will always be grateful towards him for all that Big B does for the film industry." Amitabh and Ayushmann acted in the film, Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Here are some of the rare and unseen photos of Amitabh.