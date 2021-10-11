Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser Known Facts About Big B

Is there any need to give an introduction about the Shahenshah of Bollywood? Obviously, a big No. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary stars in the history of Indian cinema. He etched his name on the walls of the movie world and earned an immense fan following. During the 1970s-1980s, he was one of the most dominant stars in the Indian filmy dhunia. He acted in various films and won numerous awards. He is not only an actor but also a film producer, television host. Today, on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, we 'Sakshi Post' would like to wish him, a very happy birthday.

Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Big B:

Amitabh Bachchan was born Amitabh Srivastava on 11 October 1942 in Allahabad to the Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, Teji Bachchan who was a social activist. He completed his education at Sherwood College, Nainital, and Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. Amitabh removed his last name Srivastava but he uses his father’s pen name ‘Bachchan’ as his last name.

He started his career as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome in the year 1969.

He was dubbed India's angry young man for his on-screen roles in Bollywood movies.

Amitabh Bachchan on every Sunday waves to the fans at the gate of residence, Jalsa and it is known as his Sunday Darshan.

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog once said that he was the incarnation of his grandfather- Pratap Narayan Srivastava. Big B wrote, "My Father had a dream, where his father appeared and told him to get up, for he was about to have a son. My Father got up with a start and discovered my mother, pregnant with me, but not due for many more days, missing from the bed. She had gone to the washroom and had almost collapsed there with the final pains of delivery. Some hours later she gave birth to a boy. That boy was me! My Father for some reason always believed that I was the incarnation of his Father, after this incident. I do not know if I have been true to the incarnate presence of my Grandfather, but it has never been short of effort. The blessings of the Almighty and the affection and prayers of elders, has, through good fortune, remained with me throughout, and I am indebted to them, and all those, that have since, given me the love and regard of a magnitude that is immeasurable!"

Amitabh Bachchan once delivered four hits in a month.

Before entering into films, Big B tried to become a radio presenter but he was rejected by All India Radio, Delhi.

Amitabh was also rejected during his first audition for movies because of his height.

In 1982, Amitabh met with an accident on the sets of the film, Coolie; doctors and his family had lost hopes but he became normal.

Amitabh Bachchan once asked Yash Chopra for a job as he found himself almost bankrupt. Then got the offer in Mohabbatein.

Amitabh Bachchan can write with left and right hands.

He lent his voice in over 20 movies.

Amitabh has hosted many seasons of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, India's version of the game show franchise, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

He was honored with Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts. The Government of France honored him with its highest civilian honor, Knight of the Legion of honor.