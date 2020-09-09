Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from all over the world for the 'Kesari' hero. Ajay Devgn was one of the first celebs to wish the 'Sooryavanshi' star on Twitter. Neha Dhupia, Arjun Bijlani, Rakul Preet Singh, Rahul Dholakia, Kareena Kapoor and many other stars wished 'Akshay' a very happy birthday.

Ashay Kumar is one of the most decorated stars in the world of cinema. He acted in various films in his more than two decades long career. He won the hearts of the people with his strong acting skills and dare devil stunts. He won many awards and is a recipient of Padma Shri as well.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished Akshay in his special way. He created a sand art on the Puri Beach, Odisha. He tweeted as, "May you be blessed with a long life. Your creative & social messages inspire all of us. My SandArt with message 'A Role Model & Hero' at Puri Beach in Odisha. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar." Here is the tweet.

Many many happy returns of the day @akshaykumar Ji. May you be blessed with a long life. Your creative & social messages inspires all of us. My SandArt with message 'A Role Model & Hero' at Puri Beach in Odisha. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/hLNip23b4o — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 8, 2020

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the film Laxmmi Bomb, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar very soon. Raghava Lawrence is the director of the flick. The other films in his kitty are Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.

Celebrities, friends and fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for Akshay Kumar. Here are the posts.

.@akshaykumar paaji!!! Happy Birthday! Interviews with you are like spin bowling! I never know where the ball is going to go because of your humour & wit! Thank you for always showing us what it truly means to be a hero! Love u paaji!#SidK #AkshayKumar #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/x4Iw3Cy9c5 — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) September 9, 2020