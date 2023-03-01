Happy Anniversary: Here's How Vishnu Manchu, Viranica Set Couple Goals

Telugu Actor Vishnu Manchu and his better half Viranica who are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today, have followed different paths and achieved success together.

One needs no introduction about veteran Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu's family. Except Mohan Babu's wife Nirmala Devi, and his daughter-in-law Viranica all of them are actors. Hailing from the film industry Vishnu married Viranica Reddy who hails from a political family on March 1, 2009, after persuading the elders from both sides. She is the niece of former AP chief minister late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. They have four beautiful children-Ariana, Viviana, Ayra, and Arvam Bhakta Manchu.

Apart from acting Manchu Vishnu has also taken a step forward and ventured into film production with his 24 Frames Factory. Not stopping there, he also contested for the coveted position as the president of the Movie Artists Association and won the elections. Despite having his hands full with these responsibilities and hectic work, Vishnu also takes care of the educational institutions established by his father.

"To the love of my life, every time I look at her, I fall in love all over again. I am truly grateful to @viranica for putting up with all the drama/ long trips/ over the top life/ freaky fridays etc etc of my crazy, tipsy tipsy life. Muah! Love you to the moon and back, " Vishnu posted on his Instagram account on his wedding anniversary.

Vishnu’s wife Viranica apart from her responsibilities as a daughter-in-law and as a mother of four has created her own identity as a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She has also been successful as a director of New York Academy an educational institution run by the family while still working as a designer. As an extension of her creative side, Viranica is now set to go international and will soon be establishing boutiques in London, Dubai, Doha, and other places with her new fashion label.

Manchu Vishnu and Viranica, who are successful in different fields, have come to stand as role models and set couple goals for others in terms of balancing marriage, business, and cinema.

Sakshi Post wishes the 'power couple' a very happy anniversary!

