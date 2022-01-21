Hanuma Vihari Praises Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

Natural star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy movie was a magical hit and ruled the box office. Nani's previous movies, Tuck Jagadish and V had a digital release due to the pandemic. After two years, Nani received a blockbuster hit. Shyam Singh Roy has so far grossed Rs 22 crore at the global box office.

After the theatrical hit, Shyam Singha Roy has entered the OTT to show their classic film. Currently, the movie is streaming on Netflix.

As soon as the movie was released on OTT, Indian cricketer, Hanuma Vihari watched the movie and shared his review on Twitter.

"Very intriguing movie. Congratulations to the whole team of SSR. Acting!@NameisNani @Sai_Pallavi92" wrote Hanuma Vihari

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Recreates Pushpa Look

On the professional front, Hanuma Vihari recently played in the second Test match against South Africa when Virat Kohli was injured. However, many netizens and critics criticized the Indian cricket team management for not picking Hanuman Vihari into the playing XI