Hanteo Music Awards 2022 Winners List

The Hanteo Music Awards are an annual music awards program hosted by Hanteo Global Inc. The winners were chosen based on different indices, including Physical Album, Digital Music, Social Media, Global Authentication, Portal, and Fandom, which had a significant influence on the music business throughout the year. This year, the music awards were held on February 10 and 11. BTS won six awards this year. Check out the other winners of the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

Here are the winners:

Best Artist: BTS

Best Album: NCT DREAM

Best Song: BTS

Best Performance: Stray Kids

Artist of the Year: BTS, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong

Global Artist: All Continents: BTS

Global Artist: Asia: TXT

Global Artist: Europe: THE BOYZ

Global Artist: Oceania: MONSTA X

Global Artist : Africa: BTS’s Jin

Global Artist: South America: BLACKPINK

Global Artist: North America: Dreamcatcher

Global Artist : China: SF9

Global Artist : Japan: Stray Kids

Post Generation Award: CIX, fromis_9

Rookie of the Year (Female): NewJeans, Kep1er

Rookie of the Year (Male): TNX, TEMPEST

WhosFandom Award: BTS

Trend Award (Wannabe Icon): Choi Ye Na

Special Award (Hip Hop): BE’O

Emerging Artist Award: EPEX, P1Harmony

Blooming Star Award: cignature

Global Rising Artist : China: TEMPEST

Global Rising Artist : Japan: TEMPEST

Bonsang (Main Award): STAYC, Kang Daniel, aespa, BLACKPINK, Kim Hojoong, NCT 127, Stray Kids

Special Award (Trot): Kim Hojoong

Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Lee Seok Hoon

Trend Award (Top Trending Artist): Yuju

Trend Award (Generation Icon): Red Velvet

Trend Award (Focus Star): VERIVERY

New Hallyu Star Award: TAN

Blooming Star Award: TRI.BE, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, JUST B

Post Generation Award: Jeong Dong Won, EVERGLOW

Blooming Band Performer Award: LUCY

Emerging Artist Award: Billlie, WEi

