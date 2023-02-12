Hanteo Music Awards 2022 Winners List
The Hanteo Music Awards are an annual music awards program hosted by Hanteo Global Inc. The winners were chosen based on different indices, including Physical Album, Digital Music, Social Media, Global Authentication, Portal, and Fandom, which had a significant influence on the music business throughout the year. This year, the music awards were held on February 10 and 11. BTS won six awards this year. Check out the other winners of the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.
Here are the winners:
Best Artist: BTS
Best Album: NCT DREAM
Best Song: BTS
Best Performance: Stray Kids
Artist of the Year: BTS, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong
Global Artist: All Continents: BTS
Global Artist: Asia: TXT
Global Artist: Europe: THE BOYZ
Global Artist: Oceania: MONSTA X
Global Artist : Africa: BTS’s Jin
Global Artist: South America: BLACKPINK
Global Artist: North America: Dreamcatcher
Global Artist : China: SF9
Global Artist : Japan: Stray Kids
Post Generation Award: CIX, fromis_9
Rookie of the Year (Female): NewJeans, Kep1er
Rookie of the Year (Male): TNX, TEMPEST
WhosFandom Award: BTS
Trend Award (Wannabe Icon): Choi Ye Na
Special Award (Hip Hop): BE’O
Emerging Artist Award: EPEX, P1Harmony
Blooming Star Award: cignature
Global Rising Artist : China: TEMPEST
Global Rising Artist : Japan: TEMPEST
Bonsang (Main Award): STAYC, Kang Daniel, aespa, BLACKPINK, Kim Hojoong, NCT 127, Stray Kids
Special Award (Trot): Kim Hojoong
Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Lee Seok Hoon
Trend Award (Top Trending Artist): Yuju
Trend Award (Generation Icon): Red Velvet
Trend Award (Focus Star): VERIVERY
New Hallyu Star Award: TAN
Blooming Star Award: TRI.BE, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, JUST B
Post Generation Award: Jeong Dong Won, EVERGLOW
Blooming Band Performer Award: LUCY
Emerging Artist Award: Billlie, WEi
