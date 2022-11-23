Hansika Motwani - Sohael Khaturiya's Pre-Wedding Pictures

Hansika Motwani is getting married to her friend Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya are good friends and business partners, for the uninitiated. They have previously planned several events. Sohael is said to be a Mumbai-based entrepreneur. They eventually fell in love after working together.

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations have begun with Mata Ki Chowki.

Hansika looks lovely in a red saree, which she accessorized with a choker, matching earrings, and maang tikka.

For the occasion, the bride-to-be and groom-to-be dressed in matching outfits.

Hansika and Sohael's wedding will take place in Jaipur's 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace. On December 2, the pair will attend a sufi night, followed by a mehendi and sangeet on December 3. On December 4, there will be a haldi, followed by a wedding in the evening and a casino-themed after-party.

According to reports, there will be no live broadcast of Hansika's wedding since the pair plans to sell rights to a prominent OTT site.

Also Read: India’s Largest Cinema Screen At Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex To Open With Avatar 2