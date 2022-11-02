Hansika Motwani Engaged to Sohael Khaturiya, Check Photos

Hansika Motwani announced her engagement to boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from their proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Soon after her announcement, celebrities Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, Sriya Reddy and badminton player PV Sindhu took to the comments section to wish the newly engaged couple.

Hansika and Sohael are all set to get married on December 4 at a fort and palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to reports, Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya have been best friends for a while. They have planned several events in the past as business partners.After working closely together, they eventually fell in love with each other.

