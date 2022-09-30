Gurumi Leaks BTS V-BLACKPINK Jennie Pics Fake?

A Twitter source has claimed that the photos of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are not real.

On September 28, twocanplay_ appeared on Twitter, shedding light on the "Gurumi leaks" about Taehyung and Jennie's relationship.

An anonymous source on Twitter, twocanplay, stated that the photos previously posted to gurumiharibo users were edits mixed with real photos. Initially, everything was started in order to force companies to refute the rumours.

According to twocanplay, the staff has a lot of real photos. The staff themselves don’t mind making quick bucks by selling pictures to sasaengs.

From twocanplay_twitter:

"This is a whole group of people. They have gathered their capabilities to corner companies and make them talk.

All the photos you see do not belong to the same account. They were collected from different sources: friends, sasaengs, and staff. Therefore, it is not easy to solve all this.

Do not waste time trying to figure out who, what, where, when, or why - you will not succeed. Because it's not easy. Gurumi's ego has grown too much. Everything was supposed to stop after a couple of first edits. But now, Gurumi has twisted so many lies into the story that it all makes no sense.

She is nothing without her leaks. Believe me, I'm not posting this because I want to. This is because Gurumi created her own story, which was not originally planned. The people involved in this don't deserve to be treated like this.

This has never been fair to Jennie and Taehyung. Edits are edits and they should not have been published with real photos.

Gurumi took it upon herself to make these leaks to inspire confidence. Taehyung and Jennie were chosen because of the dishonest people on Jennie's team and Taehyung's big influence in the media. Don't let her go any further."

In support of their words, the twocanplay_ account published 16 photos and 3 videos of different idols.

