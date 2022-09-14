Gujarat Government Launches Cinematic Tourism Policy

The Gujarat government, in an initiative to expand the state’s tourism landscape, launched its Cinematic Tourism Policy. The State Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurated the policy in Ahmedabad in the presence of entertainment industry stalwarts like Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and veteran producer Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat, Asit Modi, Ashoke Pandit and others.

Being a Gujarati himself, Anand Pandit has always been at the forefront in promoting the Gujarat film industry and elevating it to the national level. He has been a great supporter of changes that Gujarat has brought about in its filming policies over the years and believes that this policy is a step in the right direction.

Anand Pandit says, “Gujarat is blessed with tourism destinations like its idyllic villages, Rann of Kutch, heritage sites and temples which has made it an ideal shooting location for movies even from far South. This policy will further encourage Bollywood and other regional movies to film in Gujarat.”

The proposed policy will provide a rebate to those films and events that will facilitate in promoting the tourism of the state. This includes production houses, OTT platforms, and big events. It will also encourage various projects like film infrastructure development, filmmaking, and big-budget movies in Gujarat.

"This will not only boost State tourism but also provide employment to the locals here," adds the producer.

Anand Pandit, who has also set up the film institute, Roopa and Anand Pandit - AMA Centre for Film Production and Management envisions the growth of cinema beyond regional boundaries and setting up a film city in Gujarat.

The veteran producer is all excited to release the Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Thank God’ close to Diwali. The Indra Kumar directorial slice-of-life family entertainer also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. His latest Gujarati movie ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’, starring Amitabh Bachchan is garnering rave responses across the State.

StateTourism Minister Purneshbhai Modi and Minister of State for Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Pilgrimage Development Arvindbhai Raiyani were other chief dignitaries present at the inaugural function.

