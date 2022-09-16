Guess No.1 Tollywood Actor on Ormax List in August 2022

Ormax Media has released the popular male Telugu actor for August. Ormax Media usually conducts an online survey and announces the popular Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi actor lists.

In the recently released list, Bahubali star Prabhas is the most popular male Telugu actor in August 2022. The actor is left behind by RRR actor JR NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun. Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Pawan Kalyan are also on this list.

In July's Ormax survey, RRR star JR NTR tops the list. In the most recent list, he settled in second place. Following the announcement, Prabhas fans were trending #Prabhas on Social Media

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shaym, which got mixed responses from the audience. Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, Project K and Adipurush.

