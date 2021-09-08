Guess How Much Nagarjuna is Getting For Hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Is there any need to give an introduction about the host of the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5? Obviously, a big No. The 'King' of Tollywood acted as the host for seasons 3 and 4 respectively. For the fifth season as well, Nagarjuna is acting as the host. He impressed the audience with his strong hosting skills. Most of the people wait for the weekend episode. It is all known knowledge that Nagarjuna will come on the weekends. He would give suggestions to the contestants and at times, he will not step back to criticize them if they have done anything wrong.

Now, the question is how much Nagarjuna is charging per episode? Most of you might have come up across articles regarding the remuneration of Nagarjuna. But now my dear readers, we have come up with something interesting related to the pay of Nagarjuna. According to the reports, Nagarjuna is likely to take Rs. 12 crore for the entire season. Earlier, Nagarjuna used to charge Rs. 12 lakh for weekend episode but now it looks like he has hiked his remuneration. However, there is no official information regarding this.

We think that makers might haven't stepped back to give huge remuneration for Nagarjuna. Because he is one of the strongest pillars of the show and the TRPs for the weekend episodes will be so high.