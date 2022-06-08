Guess How Much Johnny Depp Spent on Divorce Celebrations?

Johnny Depp, who recently won his high-profile defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, spent more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a celebratory curry dinner with his friends. The celebratory dinner was held on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England. Last Wednesday, a court in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star $15 million in a defamation case against Ms Heard.

Mr Depp dined on "authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails, and rose Champagne at Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant, Varanasi. He hugged and spoke to the staff after his security team checked the city center facility, which can seat 400 people at a time, to verify it was secure and that his privacy could be maintained. "We got a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon indicating that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," said Mohammed Hussain, Varanasi's operations director.

"I was taken aback and initially believed it was a prank. But then his security crew arrived and checked over the restaurant, and we gave them the run of the place because we were worried he'd be bothered by other guests "Mr Hussain said Mr Depp stayed for about three hours, met the manager's relatives and family, then left with a takeaway bag.