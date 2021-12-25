Guduputani Review, Rating

A few comedy artists turned out to be successful actors in Tollywood. One of them is Sapthagiri, who has become a successful actor by choosing unique scripts. Sapthigirl is coming back to entertain us all with his latest film, 'Guduputani'. The film was released in theatres and earned mixed reviews from all quarters.

The movie is produced by Parupati Srinivas Reddy and Katarai Ramesh Yadav under the banner of SRR Productions. The story and screenplay are provided by KM Kumar.

Plot: Sapthagiri falls in love with Neha Solanki. They decided to get married in a temple. Unfortunately, the gold ornaments of the god will be stolen by unknown people from the temple. The cops will be on the search for them. Who are the thieves? Will Sapthagirl get married to the love of his life? What’s happening in the temple forms the story.

Performance: Guduputani is Sapthagiri's show right from the beginning till the very end. Neha steals the show with her stellar performance in the film. The other cast members in the film also did equal justice to their roles.

Verdict: The film will have a mix of twists and turns in the film. Guduputani is a good entertainer to watch out for this weekend.