Director Rajamouli is one of the best storytellers in Tollywood. After the massive success of Baahubali, audiences are eagerly waiting for Rajamouli’s next one RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The three established personalities coming together has obviously escalated the levels of expectations on the project.

Jr NTR fans and mega fans thought to have a visual treat of ‘RRR’ in 2020. Due to ongoing novel coronavirus and lockdown, all film shootings have been halted and there is no clarity when makers will be releasing RRR. Usually, Rajamouli takes a minimum of one year to complete his movies. He wants everything perfectly in place just as he envisions his script. Because of this tendency of Rajamouli in his filmmaking, ‘RRR’ too is expected to see further delays even after the COVID-19 situation subsides.

If reports are anything to go by, Rajamouli is planning some extremely gripping emotional scenes in RRR between ‘brothers’ Jr NTR and Ram Charan. This will be one of the highlights of the movie. So far, ‘RRR’ has completed 70 percent of the shoot. It is a period drama which will narrate a fictional story based on the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 350 crores. It boasts of a stellar cast of Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others. The film is scheduled for release next year.