Superstar Krishna’s 12th-day rites were held in Hyderabad today, November 27. For the first time, an event like this was held at two places for the later actor’s fans, followers, and celebrities to attend the ceremonies.

Veteran actor Krishna passed away on the 15th of this month while undergoing treatment for a cardiac arrest and other complications at Continental Hospital in the city. His last rites were held at Jubilee Hills in Mahaprasthan with state honours and his second son and actor Mahesh Babu immersed the ashes in the Krishna river.

This year 2022, has been a tragic year for superstar Mahesh Babu and his family members as there have been three losses. He lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu in February, his mother Indira Devi in September, and his father Krishna Ghattamaneni in November. Mahesh Babu's fans have been extending their support to their superstar to overcome this tragedy along with his family members.

Mahesh Babu and the Ghattamaneni family conducted Superstar Krishna’s death ceremony and arranged meals for around 5 thousand people. Many of his fans who are spread across the Telugu states could not make it to Hyderabad hence the arrangements for them were made at JRC Convention Centre near Dargah. Five thousand passes allowing only one person to the event were handed to his fans who reached the venue by 10 am in the morning. Reports suggest that 32 different types of cuisine were served on the menu for the fans.

The other event was held at N Convention for the VIPs and celebrities to attend the function. A statue of Krishna was installed at the N convention and Krishna’s brother G Adi Seshagiri Rao was also present overlooking the arrangements.

Addressing the fans at JRC Hall, Mahesh Babu who was seen in a simple shirt and black trousers turned emotional on stage even as fans cheered the actor. “ My father gave me many things. Out of those, the greatest thing was your affection. I will be indebted to him for this. My father will always remain in my heart and in yours. He will forever be amidst us. I seek that your affection and blessings should be me always,” he said in an emotion-laced tone.

Click HERE for the video

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Father Superstar Krishna