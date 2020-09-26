Legendary playback singer and a pride of south Indian film industry SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at the MGM Healthcare hospital on Friday after a prolonged battle with COVID-19 related health issues. The death of SPB has left millions of fans, friends, well-wishers devastated, they took to their social media to express their condolences. The last rites of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be held at his farmhouse today in Tamaraipakkam in Tiruvallur district with state honours.

A recent video shared by a netizen on Twitter shows SPB's respect for others. SP Balu was carried to the Sabarimala temple in a palanquin as he was unable to walk long distances. On reaching there, Balu thanked the men who carried him and touched their feet. A user by name Gudipati Chandra Reddy shared this video on Twitter. Here is the video.

Veteran playback singer SPB disallowed people from touching his feet to show respect. Whenever anyone tries to touch his feet, he prevents them and hugs them affectionately.

Earlier, SPB’s son and singer S P B Charan everyone who prayed for his father. “I thank doctors and nurses who took care of him. He is everyone's property. My dad will be alive until you are there."