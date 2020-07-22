HYDERABAD: A lot of buzz has been created around Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the celluloid. Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female interest of Chiranjeevi in the movie. The shooting of the flick has been halted due to COVID-19 lockdown. Ram Charan is bankrolling the movie under Konidela Entertainments.

According to the filmy reports, 40% of the shooting has been completed and the makers of the movie are planning to resume shooting by following all the precautionary measures. sources say that the shooting of the flick is likely to start from August. Another news that grabbed our attention is that Megastar is going to play a dual role in the film. The team of Acharya is planning to recreate a temple set in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi would be seen essaying the role of a professor and would start a movement fighting against the irregularities in the Endowments Department. Soonu Sood will be seen playing a key role in the movie.

Many rumours are also doing rounds in the social media that either Ram Charan or Mahesh will be seen in an extended cameo role in the film. However, Chiru in an interview confirmed that the director always wanted to cast Charan in the film. He further added that, "As he is busy with RRR, his dates are yet to be adjusted. It depends on the understanding between Siva and Rajamouli. In fact, it's not a cameo but reasonably a long one." As of now, there is no official information, let us wait for it.

On the professional front, after Acharya, Megastar will be seen in the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie, Lucifer. Ram Charan is going to bankroll the movie under the Konidela Production company. Saaho fame Sujeeth is going to direct the film and it is said that Megastar has asked the filmmaker to make necessary changes to the script so as to suit the Telugu audience.