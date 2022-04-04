Grammy's 2022 Winners List: Check Which Celebrities Won in Which Category
Grammy Winners 2022: There’s a reason they refer to the Grammys as "music’s biggest night."
More than 80 awards are being handed to the industry’s best and brightest on Sunday, many of which were already presented during the Grammys’ official premiere ceremony earlier in the day.
Others are being announced willy-nilly on social media, with the artists learning of their victories (or their defeats) as they walk the red carpet.
The rest of the trophies, including the Big Four (Record, Album, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist), are being saved for the Trevor Noah-hosted main event (CBS, 8/7c).
Read on for a complete list of Grammy winners, both televised and otherwise, along with a peek at the nominees in tonight’s biggest categories. Then leave a comment with your thoughts on the results below.
Record of the Year
NOMINEES:
- "I Still Have Faith in You," ABBA
- "Freedom," Jon Batiste
- "I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
- "Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon,
- "Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
- "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA,
- "Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
- "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Rapper Lil Nas X
- "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo
- "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic — WINNER!
Best New Artist of the Year
NOMINEES:
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Saweetie
- Olivia Rodrigo—WINNER!
SONG OF THE YEAR
NOMINEES:
- "Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
- "A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
- "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo
- "Fight for You," H.E.R.
- "Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
- "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA
- "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic — WINNER!
- "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Lil Nas X
- "Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon
- "Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
OTHER TELEVISED WINNERS
Best Country Album
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Best Rap Performance of the Year
"Family Ties" – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album of the Year
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA
NON-TELEVISED WINNERS
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent
American Roots
Best American Roots Performance
"Cry" – Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song
"Cry" – Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album
Native Sons – Los Lobos
Bluegrass Album of the Year
My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying – Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album
662 – Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kau Ka Pe’a – Kalani Pe’a
CHILDREN'S
Best Children’s Album
A Colorful World: Falu
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" – Philadelphia Orchestra
Best Opera Recording
"Glass: Akhnaten" – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Choral Performance:
"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand'" – Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears – Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together – Jennifer Koh
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies – Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann
Best Classical Compendium
Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
Contemporary Classical Composition of the Year
"Shaw: Narrow Sea" – Caroline Shaw, composer
COMEDY
Comedy Album of the Year
Sincerely – Louis C.K.
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
"Eberhard" – Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Meta Knight’s Revenge from Kirby Super Star – The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)" – Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock
CONTEMPORARY/INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls – Taylor Eigsti
COUNTRY
Best Country Song
"Cold" – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
"Alive" – Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously – Black Coffee
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature − Angélique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance
"Mohabbat" − Arooj Aftab
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Never Lost" – CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"Believe for It" – CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album
Believe for It – CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior – Carrie Underwood
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" – Chick Corea
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver – Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab – Esperanza Spalding
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó – Alex Cuba
Best Música Urbana Album
El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen – Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
A Mis 80’s – Vicente Fernández
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Queen’s Gambit – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"All Eyes on Me" from Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
"Freedom" – Jon Batiste
Best Music Film
Summer of Soul – Various Artists
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical – Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides – Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
PACKAGING, NOTES AND HISTORICAL
Best Recording Package
Pakelang – 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition – George Harrison
Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 – Louis Armstrong
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) – Joni Mitchell
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
PRODUCTION
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
"Passenger" (Mike Shinoda Remix) – Deftones
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia – Alicia Keys
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer Sings Christmas – Chanticleer
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
R&B
Best R&B Performance
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Fight for You" – H.E.R.
Best R&B Song
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two – Lucky Daye
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
Beauty in the Silence − SOJA
RAP
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Hurricane" – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
"Jail" – Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
Best Rap Album
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
"Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
"Waiting on a War" – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
"The Alien" – Dream Theater
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis − Don Cheadle
Album Of The Year NOMINEES:
- We Are, Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice, Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
- Montero, Lil Nas X
- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore, Taylor Swift
- Donda, Kanye West
WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste