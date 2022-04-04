Grammy's 2022 Winners List: Check Which Celebrities Won in Which Category

Grammy Winners 2022: There’s a reason they refer to the Grammys as "music’s biggest night."

More than 80 awards are being handed to the industry’s best and brightest on Sunday, many of which were already presented during the Grammys’ official premiere ceremony earlier in the day.

Others are being announced willy-nilly on social media, with the artists learning of their victories (or their defeats) as they walk the red carpet.

Also Read: Amid Economic Crisis, Sri Lanka's Cabinet Ministers Resign En-Masse

The rest of the trophies, including the Big Four (Record, Album, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist), are being saved for the Trevor Noah-hosted main event (CBS, 8/7c).

Read on for a complete list of Grammy winners, both televised and otherwise, along with a peek at the nominees in tonight’s biggest categories. Then leave a comment with your thoughts on the results below.

Record of the Year

NOMINEES:

"I Still Have Faith in You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon,

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA,

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Rapper Lil Nas X

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic — WINNER!

Best New Artist of the Year

NOMINEES:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Saweetie

Olivia Rodrigo—WINNER!

SONG OF THE YEAR

NOMINEES:

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight for You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic — WINNER!

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

OTHER TELEVISED WINNERS

Best Country Album

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Performance of the Year

"Family Ties" – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album of the Year

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat featuring SZA

NON-TELEVISED WINNERS

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent

American Roots

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry" – Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

"Cry" – Jon Batiste

Best Americana Album

Native Sons – Los Lobos

Bluegrass Album of the Year

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying – Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album

662 – Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kau Ka Pe’a – Kalani Pe’a

CHILDREN'S

Best Children’s Album

A Colorful World: Falu

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" – Philadelphia Orchestra

Best Opera Recording

"Glass: Akhnaten" – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Choral Performance:

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand'" – Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson and Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus and Pacific Chorale

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears – Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together – Jennifer Koh

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies – Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann

Best Classical Compendium

Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Contemporary Classical Composition of the Year

"Shaw: Narrow Sea" – Caroline Shaw, composer

COMEDY

Comedy Album of the Year

Sincerely – Louis C.K.

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

"Eberhard" – Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Meta Knight’s Revenge from Kirby Super Star – The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)" – Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra and Julia Bullock

CONTEMPORARY/INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls – Taylor Eigsti

COUNTRY

Best Country Song

"Cold" – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Alive" – Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously – Black Coffee

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature − Angélique Kidjo

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" − Arooj Aftab

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Never Lost" – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Believe for It" – CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album

Believe for It – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior – Carrie Underwood

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" – Chick Corea

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver – Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab – Esperanza Spalding

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Best Música Urbana Album

El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen – Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

A Mis 80’s – Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The United States vs. Billie Holiday – Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Queen’s Gambit – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"All Eyes on Me" from Bo Burnham: Inside – Bo Burnham

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

"Freedom" – Jon Batiste

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul – Various Artists

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical – Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides – Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

PACKAGING, NOTES AND HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

Pakelang – 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition – George Harrison

Best Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 – Louis Armstrong

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) – Joni Mitchell

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

PRODUCTION

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

"Passenger" (Mike Shinoda Remix) – Deftones

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia – Alicia Keys

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer Sings Christmas – Chanticleer

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

R&B

Best R&B Performance

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Fight for You" – H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two – Lucky Daye

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

Beauty in the Silence − SOJA

RAP

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Hurricane" – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Jail" – Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Best Rap Album

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

"Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

"Waiting on a War" – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"The Alien" – Dream Theater

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis − Don Cheadle

Album Of The Year NOMINEES:

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice, Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

WINNER: We Are, Jon Batiste