Gori Nagori Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is back this weekend to roash contestants who crossed limits and broke the house rules. Yes, we are talking about Shiv and Archana Gautam's fight because of which Bigg Boss removed Archana from the house.



According to sources, Salman Khan punishes Shiv for provoking Archana and removes the latter for getting into a physical fight. On the other hand, as per the BB16 promo, Salman Khan is going to sort out Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta's issues. Priyanka fought with Ankit for not supporting her when Nimrit was abusing her. Sources also say that Salman Khan will warn Nimrit for abusing Priyanka and tells her if she repeats the same behavior, she will face consequences.

Talking about this week's elimination, Priyanka Chahar, Sumbul Khan, and Gori Nagori are on the nomination list. As we said earlier, there was a ghigh likelihood of Gori getting evicted this week, and the prediction has indded come true. Yes, Gori Nagori is the third contestant to be eliminated from the show.

In the promo, Salman Khan announces Priyanka's elimination but it is fake. Priyanka's elimination drama is to wake up Ankit and make him realize his mistake. Priyanka goes out of the house and brings back Archana. Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan gives Archana a second chance.