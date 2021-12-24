Gopichand, Sriwass, Movie Launched

Macho hero Gopichand and director Sriwass is one of the successful combinations in Tollywood, as they delivered two blockbusters together with Lakshyam and Loukyam. They will be joining hands for the third time to complete hat-trick hits in their combination. TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla will be producing the film on People Media Factory.

The film that marks the 30th one of Gopichand has been launched today in a grand manner. While VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, TG Venkatesh switched on the camera. Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao did the honorary direction for the first shot. The event was also attended by several other celebrities.

Vetri Palanisamy will handle the cinematography, while Mickey J Meyer will render soundtracks. Bhupathi Raja has penned the story of the film, while dialogues are provided by Veligonda Srinivas.

Aware of the high expectations in their combination, Sriwass readied a winning script and Gopichand is eager to start working on the project. Gopichand will be presented in a completely different avatar in the film.

Billed to be a perfect family entertainer with hilarious elements and family emotions like Lakshyam and Loukyam, the yet-to-be-titled flick will be made on a high budget.

Gopichand 30 will go on floors from January 2022.

Cast: Gopichand

Technical Crew:

Director: Sriwass

Producers: TG Viswa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla

Banner: People Media Factory

Music Director: Mickey J Meyer

DOP: Vetri Palanisamy

Story: Bhupathi Raja

Dialogues: Veligonda Srinivas

Art Director: Kiran Kumar Manne