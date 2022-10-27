Goosebumps, Rajinikanth's Reaction After Watching Kantara

Rishab Shetty Kantara's movie has become one of the blockbuster films in Kannada. The movie has been receiving praise from all over the country since the time it hit the big screens. Even after one month of release, the film has been performing well at the box office, and it is the highest-rated film on IMDB

After a huge success in Kannada, the film was also dubbed into Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's collections skyrocketed in Telugu and Hindi as well...

Superstar Rajinikanth praised the film's actor-director, Rishab Shetty, for his contribution to the film. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote that "The unknown is more than the known" no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema"

Reacting to Rajinikanth's tweet, Rishab Shetty wrote " Dear @rajinikanth sir you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you, sir"

Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️ https://t.co/C7bBRpkguJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be seen next in the action thriller film 'Jailer,' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Also Read: From Suriya to Rana Daggubati, South Indian Stars at Puneeth Parva