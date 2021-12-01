Google India Pays Tributes To Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry: HYDERABAD: Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry (66), passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Tuesday. The poet was suffering from lung cancer-related complications.

Google India paid tributes to Sirivennala Seetharama Sastry and tweeted in Telugu on its Twitter handle on Tuesday after the news of his demise.

OK Google, play Sirivennala songs it stated indicating that it was the most searched trends on Google. His poetic journey which began with Sirivennala, will remain etched forever in the literary world, it wrote.

Ok Google, play Sirivennela songs 😞💔 "సిరివెన్నెల" తో మొదలయిన జీవన గీతం, సీతారామ శాస్త్రి గారి సాహిత్యంతో నిలిచిపోతుంది చిరకాలం 🙌 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) November 30, 2021

Sirivennela Sastry rose to fame with the song Vidhatha Thalapuna in K Viswanath's directorial Sirivennela -which also become his moniker, though his sir name was Chembolu. He had penned over 3000 songs and won several awards for his creative and rich contribution to the Telugu film industry. He was hailed as the next best lyricist after C Narayana Reddy and Veturi Sundaramurthy and was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2019.

Prime Minister Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to Seetharama Sastry. Expressing anguish over his demise, Venkaiah Naidu said that he was one among those who admired the songs of the departed lyricist who gave primacy to Telugu language and values in his songs, the Vice President said. Several Tollywood stars also paid tributes to the veteran lyricist.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his condolences to Seethama Sastry's family members and paid rich tributes to the lyricist who originally hailed from Visakhapatnam.

