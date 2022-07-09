Google Celebrates BTS ARMY's Ninth Anniversary In A Special Way, Deets Inside

BTS AMY celebrates its 9th anniversary on July 9. Today, on a special occasion, the Bangtan Boys band collaborated with Google and gave a stunning gift to the ARMY giving them an opportunity to unlock a secret Easter Egg. Whoever types BTS on Google, a purple-coloured ballon will be seen on the right side of the page. Just click on it balloons will start coming from below the screen. Pop the balloons that are heart in shape with a mike inside it. You can hear each member saying “I Purple You”.

Here is the link to see the magic: https://g.co/kgs/KiMHmo

All the ARMY across the world are so excited and went emotional after seeing their special message in a special way, which was never experienced by any of the fans till now.

Elissa Wolf, Google’s lead, who was a part of this project, speaking to a news agency said, "BTS has such positive energy, and we wanted to bring a bit of that to Search. I’m a fan myself, so I was thrilled to be able to work on this project!"

I popped the mic when it turned purple and got Jungkook 💜



🐰: I Purple U 💜



Google BTS#HBD_TO_ARMY pic.twitter.com/QuwvVYJhaT — JungkookCHINA (@Jungkook__China) July 9, 2022

Today is a very special day as we celebrate our 9th anniversary of being called Adorable Representative MC for Youth mostly known as ARMY. The biggest and the most dedicated fandom.

Happy Birthday ARMY! 💜

I Purple You! #HBD_TO_ARMY #HappyBirthdayARMY #Happy9thAnniversaryARMY pic.twitter.com/Owwkzqd7ZF — 𝙹𝚞𝙹𝚞⁷ ▫▫💜 ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ᴀʀᴍʏ ᴅᴀʏ ✨ (@juju26_jungkook) July 8, 2022

A special feature would pop up when you search “BTS” or “방탄소년단” on Google. Just click the heart on the upper right side of the screen and pop balloons with mics inside to hear BTS’ special messages.



Here’s Jimin saying “I purple you!” 💛



Happy ARMY day! #HBD_TO_ARMY pic.twitter.com/wZVhIkoknH — Jimin Global 🌎 (@JiminGlobal) July 8, 2022

