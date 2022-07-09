Google Celebrates BTS ARMY's Ninth Anniversary In A Special Way, Deets Inside

Jul 09, 2022, 11:16 IST
BTS AMY celebrates its 9th anniversary on July 9. Today, on a special occasion, the Bangtan Boys band collaborated with Google and gave a stunning gift to the ARMY giving them an opportunity to unlock a secret Easter Egg. Whoever types BTS on Google, a purple-coloured ballon will be seen on the right side of the page. Just click on it balloons will start coming from below the screen. Pop the balloons that are heart in shape with a mike inside it. You can hear each member saying “I Purple You”. 

Here is the link to see the magic: https://g.co/kgs/KiMHmo
All the ARMY across the world are so excited and went emotional after seeing their special message in a special way, which was never experienced by any of the fans till now.
Elissa Wolf, Google’s lead, who was a part of this project, speaking to a news agency said, "BTS has such positive energy, and we wanted to bring a bit of that to Search. I’m a fan myself, so I was thrilled to be able to work on this project!"

