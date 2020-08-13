Power star Pawan Kalyan has cemented a place for himself in the industry as well as in the hearts of his millions of fans. Pawan Kalyan is one of the most sought after celebs in Tollywood. He has done a lot of films, playing a variety of characters and continues to surprise his fans. The buzz is that Pawan Kalyan might soon be working with Surender Reddy.

An official confirmation about the same is expected to be out on the occasion of his birthday, on September 2. The film is likely to go on floors once things get back to normal.



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently working in ‘Vakeel Saab’ which is a remake of Bollywood hit film ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan is all set to reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. 'Vakeel Saab' is being backed by Dil Raju and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Pawan will be seen playing a powerful lawyer in the film where he fights for the rights of three young girls. The makers of the movie are believed to have tweaked the script to suit Telugu sensibilities, as per sources.

It marks Pawan Kalyan come back after a long hiatus. He had last appeared on Agnyathavaasi which bombed at the box office. Pawan and his fans have pinned huge hopes on Vakeel Saab.