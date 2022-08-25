Good news for Raju Srivastav fans!Comedian Raju Srivastava has gained conscicousmess after 15 days of hospitalisation. According to reports, Raju is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi and his health condition is improving. The comedian was admitted to Delhi hospital on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym.

Earlier, Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava denied allegations that Raju Srivastav had been removed from the ventilator. " The rumour of Raju Srivastav being removed off the ventilator is not true. Raju ji is stable, and doctors are treating him to the best of their abilities. I'd want to ask his fans to pray for him. Doctors have predicted that he would recover."

On the other hand, Raju's family has been relieved since he regained consciousness. Earlier, a source close to the comedian said that he was brain dead. Raju's brother Dipoo, made a public statement through a video message, saying, "He is a warrior and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."