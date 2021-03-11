Good News For Darshan Fans: Roberrt Special Shows For Shivaratri 

Mahashivratri is being celebrated across India today. However, for the fans of Darshan this festival will be extra special as his latest movie Roberrt is all set to hit theatres worldwide today.

The movie, directed by Tharun Sudhir stars D Boss, Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishore and Devaraj in key roles. The film has created a lot of hype and releasing in both Telugu and Kannada at the same time. The movie is expected to be a treat for fans of the Sandalwood Challenging Star as Darshan has dubbed for his portions in Telugu himself.

It is worth mentioning that a huge group of fans travelled all the way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad to attend the pre-release event which was held for the Telugu version of Roberrt.

So one can imagine the level of excitement Darshan fans are feeling right now over Roberrt release. We all know that Roberrt will be released on a massive scale and it will be released in a record number of theatres on the opening day itself. The latest we hear is that there will be special shows of Roberrt to be held tonight on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Darshan fans couldn't have asked for more, right?

