Good News For Chanyeol Fans, EXO Member's Military Service Ends

EXO's Chanyeol has been discharged from his mandatory military service as of September 28, 2022.

Chanyeol is now the 5th member of EXO to successfully complete his mandatory military service. Fellow member Baekhyun is scheduled to be discharged from his duties as a public service worker in February 2023.

As we all know, it is mandatory in South Korea to serve the nation in the military at least for 20 months. And there is no exemption for even national idols.

EXO members are currently on a break and all the members are busy serving the military.

