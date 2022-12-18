Good News For BTS ARMY

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corp. (KOMSCO) and BTS' label Bit Hit Music jointly unveiled and opened reservations for the K-pop band's official 10th-anniversary medals on Friday.

There are three kinds of gold medals and only one kind of silver medal. Both sides of the medal include the official BTS emblem and the number 10. Both sides include BTS's debut year of 2013 as well as its tenth anniversary year of 2023. The members' English names, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as well as the group's name, are etched on the front side. KOMSCO used a particular security technique for banknotes on the medals to avoid counterfeiting.

How many gold and silver medals were auctioned?

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, 10,000 gold medals in 28, 14, and 7-gram sizes are being auctioned. To represent the band's seven members, 77,777 14-gram silver medals will be sold.

Where can I buy the medals?

Customers can purchase the medals at Poongsan Hwadong Corp., Hyundai Department's online stores, Shinhan Bank offices around South Korea, KOMSCO Mall, Weverse Shop, and Gmarket Global.

When is the last date to buy the medals?

The medals will be available for purchase until December 25th.

