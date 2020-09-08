Good Days Ahead For RX100 Director!

Ajay Bhupathi is the talented filmmaker who made his debut as a director with the film RX100. The film became a big hit at the box-office. After that, Ajay immediately planned to do films but it did not happen. Ajay reached out to several directors and nothing really worked out. But, good days are ahead for the director as his new movie's announcement is going to come up next.

Now, the talented filmmaker is planning a film Maha Samudram with Sharwanand and Siddharth in the leads. Multiple rumors are doing rounds around the project for a long time. But finally, the project is going to hit the floors soon.

Anil Sunkara is going to produce the film under AK Entertainments banner. The announcement of the film is going to come up soon. Stay tuned to us for more details.