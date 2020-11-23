Golden Maknae Jungkook Learns To Hold Chopsticks Right!

BTS member Jungkook is known for his talents. Fans have nicknamed him as the ‘Golden Maknae’ as he is literally good at everything. Maknae in Korean means ‘youngest.’

Fixing a life-old habit can be a really tricky thing. But it was not very difficult for Jungkook as he fixed one of his habits in just three days. Initially Jungkook would eat while holding his chopsticks in a ‘X’ shape. That is not really the correct way of holding your chopstick.

Upon being praised by fans for his amazing way of holding chopsticks and his great skills, Jungkook said that he had to work really hard to fix his old method of using them. For someone who does not eat using chopsticks, it would be difficult for them to understand how hard it is to correct your usage methods.