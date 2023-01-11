LOS ANGELES: Telugu film RRR's super hit song Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe award for Best Original Song on Wednesday. Pop singer Rihanna who lost the award to the RRR song was seen congratulating the team as she walked by the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky. RRR actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared the moment on her Instagram reel with a Thank You note.

RRR's Naatu Naatu beat Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which was sung by Rihanna. The other contenders were Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

A journalist from The Hollywood Reporter also shared a video of Rihanna congratulating the RRR team.

THIS! Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

The Naatu Naatu track from the director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie was composed by MM Keeravani who grabbed his second International Award for this song. The singers are Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and the popular dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was choreographed Prem Rakshit. The song created ripples for its foot-tapping choreography and musical storytelling and has gone viral worldwide.

