Gods Consume Alcohol in Sanatan Dharma, Says Marathi Actress

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has once again stirred controversy on social media after she claimed that Gods consume alcohol as per Sanatan dharma.

It all began when Ketaki wished her fans a happy new year with a video of herself drinking alcohol and saying, “Forgive, but never forget”.

Along with the video, she also shared a quote from the Bible that read, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” Luke 23:34 (Kindly correct me if I am wrong regarding the verse)”.

She went on to state, “I am a staunch Hindu but that does not mean others are 100% wrong”.

“I forgive all my haters for #hatersgonnahate; I forgive all my trolls for they aren't intelligent enough; I forgive all the people who have put cases against me for they were forced to do so;

I even forgive the hands of that clock which keep on moving; But I never forget, and never will. Thus the fight continues,” she added.

Ketaki Chitale’s post stirs controversy

As soon as Ketaki shared the video on her social media handles, a netizen called her out for asking others to boycott western culture but following it herself.

Not one to hold back, Ketaki promptly replied, “I never asked anyone to not follow western culture. ‘Somras’ means wine. Alcohol is a part of Sanatan dharma. Our Gods too consume alcohol. In fact, alcohol is served as an offering to Goddess Kali and at some temples of Lord Shiva as well.” She added, “I always ask everyone to learn about one’s own culture. Learn the difference.”

As soon as Ketaki’s comment caught the eye of the netizens, it drew flak and several users slammed her for insulting the Hindu Gods.

Ketaki is yet to issue a clarification yet.

Ketaki Chitale’s past controversies

Ketaki was arrested in 2022 for allegedly sharing a defamatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

She was then granted bail after being lodged in the Thane jail. She is facing a total of 22 FIRs lodged at various districts in Maharashtra.

